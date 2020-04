The Finance Minister says investing in homes, transport and fighting climate change will have to form a crucial part of the economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government is examining ways to accelerate the economy once the public health emergency passes.

The Central Bank has predicted the unemployment rate could reach almost 25 per cent this year and GDP could decrease by over 8 per cent.

Minister Paschal Donohoe says cutbacks will undermine the recovery.

File image: RollingNews