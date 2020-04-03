K Drive

Free Now Offers 50% Reductiion For Healthcare Workers, From Today.

: 04/03/2020 - 12:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Free Now is offering a 50 per cent taxi-fare reduction for healthcare workers from today.

A new 'medical' booking option will be available on the app to allow staff to avail of the offer.

Free Now will not be taking a commission from drivers for these trips.
 

