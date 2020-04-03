K Drive

Brown Thomas Arnotts To Pay All Staff Full Salaries & Benefits During Covid 19.

Brown Thomas Arnotts is to pay staff all their pay and benefits while the stores are shut.

The outlets closed recently because of the coronavirus.

The company says it will avail of the state's wage subsidy scheme and will ensure every employee gets 100 per cent of their salary.

 

File image: RollingNews

