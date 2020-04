A man's been arrested in connection with a supermarket robbery in Tallaght in Dublin.

It happened at around twenty past eight last night at the Old Bawn Shopping Centre.

A man, armed with a knife, threatened staff before making off with cash.

During a follow up operation on the Kiltipper Road, a man in his 30s was arrested and is being questioned at Rathfarnham Garda Station.

Gardai recovered the cash that was taken.