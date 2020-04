Mark Wall has been elected to Seanad Éireann.

The Labour Councillor for the Athy MD was elected on the Industrial and Commercial Panel around midnight, last night.

As he is a sitting Kildare County Councillor, he will have to vacate his seat on KCC.

Labour will, in due course, select a councillor to be co-opted in to his seat.

Senator Wall joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.