UK Covid 19 Death Toll Now Stands At 3,605 People.

: 04/03/2020 - 15:00
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Nearly 700 more people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Department of Health says there have now been 3-thousand-605 confirmed deaths in hospital.

That's up 684 from yesterday's figure - the biggest daily increase yet.

