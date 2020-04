Kildare Civil Defence units have now been tasked with assisting Gardai in a variety of community roles, in response to the Covid 19 pandemic

Units from 21 local authority areas, including Kildare County Council, have been activated by the HSE as part of the nationwide drive to support those affected by the virus.

12 Civil Defence Units, including Kildare, will also now be supporting Gardai.

Image courtesy Kildare Civil Defence.