Kildare 's 14 day Covid 19 incidence rate is now 56 points above the state figure

The national figure for the two weeks to Thursday is 166.6 cases per 100,000 people.

7,935 people across Ireland were diagnosed with the virus in that period.

The incidence rate in Kildare stands at 223.4 and 497 new cases.

Image: Pixabay