Number Of Patients Being Treated For Covid-19 Continues Falls At Nass General

13 people were being treated for confirmed Covid-19 in Naas General Hospital last night, an decrease from 14 on the previous reporting period.

That's according to the latest HSE up-date, as at 8pm last night.

3 patients have been admitted to the Kildare facility with suspected cases of the virus, up from 1 on the previous reporting period.

There were 14 vacant general care beds, up from 13

There were two vacant ICU beds

10,947 people in Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid 19 since testing began in February 2020.