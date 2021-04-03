Listen: The Government's Mandatory Quarantine System Is A "Half Baked Exercise In Optics", According To An Independent TD

The Government's mandatory quarantine system is a "half baked exercise in optics", according to an Independent TD.
It follows news that people entering Ireland from the United States, France, Germany and Italy will not, for now, face a mandatory period of hotel quarantine.
26 new countries will be added to the list from next Tuesday.
Michael McNamara says widespread testing of incoming passengers was a far more realistic method of trying to control the virus than quarantining everyone:
Image: Pexels