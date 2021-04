A 'Status Orange' forest-fire warning has been issued for the Easter weekend.

The Department of Agriculture says warm and dry weather over the next few days means dead grass, gorse and heather are much more flammable.

Coillte is appealing to the public not to light outdoor fires or BBQs if visiting local woodland areas.

The warning will stay in place until Tuesday - but the threat is expected to reach it's peak tomorrow.

