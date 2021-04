Joe Biden says he's 'heartbroken' to learn a police officer's been killed outside the US Capitol in Washington DC.

William Evans had served with the force for 18 years, when he was hit by a car which was driven into barricades outside the building.

Another officer's in a stable condition in hospital.

The suspect - who was carrying a knife - was shot dead.

Reverend Patrick Mahoney saw the attack unfold:

Image: The White House