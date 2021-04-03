The Saturday Show

11am - 2pm
with

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

193 SEAI Warmer Homes Grants Were Approved In 2019 In Kildare

: 03/04/2021 - 11:34
Author: Ciarán Halpin
house_front_door_and_window_green_pixabay.jpg

 

193 SEAI Warmer Homes Grants Were Approved in 2019 in Kildare with 103 houses completed.

The Better Energy Warmer Homes Scheme delivers a range of energy efficiency measures free of charge to low income households vulnerable to energy poverty. There are currently over 8,000 homes on the scheme work programme nationally.

Funding for the SEAI energy poverty retrofit schemes has increased to over €109 million in 2021 - an increase of €47 million on last year.

In addition, delivery capacity has increased due to a new, broader contractor panel that commenced at the end of 2020.

have also secured additional resources this year to expand the capacity of the SEAI to deliver the scheme.

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment has also secured additional resources this year to expand the capacity of the SEAI to deliver the scheme.

Image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!