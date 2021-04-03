193 SEAI Warmer Homes Grants Were Approved in 2019 in Kildare with 103 houses completed.

The Better Energy Warmer Homes Scheme delivers a range of energy efficiency measures free of charge to low income households vulnerable to energy poverty. There are currently over 8,000 homes on the scheme work programme nationally.

Funding for the SEAI energy poverty retrofit schemes has increased to over €109 million in 2021 - an increase of €47 million on last year.

In addition, delivery capacity has increased due to a new, broader contractor panel that commenced at the end of 2020.

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment has also secured additional resources this year to expand the capacity of the SEAI to deliver the scheme.

Image: Pixabay