The Saturday Show

11am - 2pm
with

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

A Large Garda Operation Is Taking Place This Weekend Aimed At Encouraging People To Follow Public Health Rules

: 03/04/2021 - 11:37
Author: Ciarán Halpin
garda_and_patrol_care_17_10_18_rollingnews.jpg

 

A large Garda operation is taking place this weekend aimed at encouraging people to follow public health rules.

The force is stepping up patrols at public amenities like parks and beauty spots, and is asking people not to travel outside their 5k or meet in groups.

A series of checkpoints will also be in place across the road network, and Gardaí will attend any reports of events, gatherings or parties.

Meanwhile plans are also in place to police a number of anti-lockdown protests expected this weekend, in Limerick, Cork and Dublin.

Image: Rolling News

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!