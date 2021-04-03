A large Garda operation is taking place this weekend aimed at encouraging people to follow public health rules.

The force is stepping up patrols at public amenities like parks and beauty spots, and is asking people not to travel outside their 5k or meet in groups.

A series of checkpoints will also be in place across the road network, and Gardaí will attend any reports of events, gatherings or parties.

Meanwhile plans are also in place to police a number of anti-lockdown protests expected this weekend, in Limerick, Cork and Dublin.

Image: Rolling News