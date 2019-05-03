An Bord Pleanála Requires Further Consideration Regarding New Homes In Celbridge.

An Bord Pleanála says a proposal for 355 new homes in Celbridge "requires further consideration".
Ardstone Homes Limited is in consultation with the national planning authority on its proposal to build 113 apartments, 12 duplexes and 230 houses in Crodaun.
The firm is engaged in a Strategic Housing Development Consultation with the national planning authority
Developers seeking to build 100 homes, or over 200 bed spaces, may apply for planning permission directly to An Bord Pleanála,
ABP notes:
Case reference: PL09 .303827
Case type: Strategic Housing Development - Consultation
Decision: Requires further consideration/amendment
Date Signed: 26/04/2019
