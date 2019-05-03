An Bord Pleanála Requires Further Consideration Regarding New Homes In Celbridge.

An Bord Pleanála says a proposal for 355 new homes in Celbridge "requires further consideration".

Ardstone Homes Limited is in consultation with the national planning authority on its proposal to build 113 apartments, 12 duplexes and 230 houses in Crodaun.

The firm is engaged in a Strategic Housing Development Consultation with the national planning authority

Developers seeking to build 100 homes, or over 200 bed spaces, may apply for planning permission directly to An Bord Pleanála,

303827: Crodaun, Celbridge, Co. Kildare.

Kildare County Council

355 no. dwellings (113 no. apartments, 12 no. duplexes and 230 no. houses) and associated site works.

Decision: Requires further consideration/amendment

Date Signed: 26/04/2019

Ardstone Homes Limited (Applicant)

Ardstone Homes Limited (Prospective Applicant) (Active)

26/04/2019: Requires further consideration/amendment

28/02/2019: Lodged