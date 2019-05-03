The Breakfast Show

An Bord Pleanála Requires Further Consideration Regarding New Homes In Celbridge.

: 05/03/2019 - 07:58
Author: Ciara Noble
An Bord Pleanála says a proposal for 355 new homes in Celbridge "requires further consideration".

Ardstone Homes Limited is in consultation with the national planning authority on its proposal to build 113 apartments, 12 duplexes and 230 houses in Crodaun.

The firm is engaged in a  Strategic Housing Development Consultation with the national planning authority

Developers seeking to build 100 homes, or over 200 bed spaces, may apply for planning permission directly to An Bord Pleanála,

ABP notes:

303827: Crodaun, Celbridge, Co. Kildare.
Kildare County Council
355 no. dwellings (113 no. apartments, 12 no. duplexes and 230 no. houses) and associated site works.
Case reference: PL09 .303827
Case type: Strategic Housing Development - Consultation
Decision: Requires further consideration/amendment
Date Signed: 26/04/2019
Parties
Ardstone Homes Limited (Applicant)
Ardstone Homes Limited (Prospective Applicant) (Active)

History
26/04/2019: Requires further consideration/amendment
28/02/2019: Lodged

