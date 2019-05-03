The Breakfast Show

Voter Registration Events In Newbridge & Kildare Town Libraries, Today.

: 05/03/2019 - 07:59
Author: Ciara Noble
Two voter registration events are taking place in Co. Kildare today.

They are being hosted by Kildare County Council in libraries in Kildare Town and Newbridge.

To sign onto the Register of Electors, you just need to bring photo ID such as a PSC, drivers licence or passport.

Alternatively, you can check the to see whether you are included on the register.

A KCC official will be present at both events to witness and stamp the forms.

The event in Kildare Town Library will take place between 11am and 1 O'clock.

The event in Newbridge Library will be staged between 2pm and 4 O'clock.

A referendum, local and European elections take place on May 24th.

 

