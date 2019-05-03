The Breakfast Show

Gardaí Continuing To Appeal For Information On Missing Kildare Man.

: 05/03/2019 - 08:02
Author: Ciara Noble
Kildare Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information on a 49 year-old man, missing from his home.

Robert Burke, from Kildare Town, was last seen in that area at 4pm on Wednesday.

He is described as being 5’4’’, of slim build with light brown hair.

When last seen Robert he was wearing a grey Nike jacket, grey jeans and navy new Balance trainers.

Gardaí and Roberts family have concerns for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating him, is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045-527730, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

