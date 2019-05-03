Listen: Minister Says There's No Choice But To Proceed With National Broadband Plan.

A government Minister says there's no choice but to go ahead with the National Broadband Plan at its current price.

The project is expected to cost around three billion euro - much more than the original 500 million euro pricetag.

13,000 premises in Kildare, and around 500,000, nationwide, lack access to the service.

A decision on the final tender for the broadband plan is expected to be made in the next week.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan says she doesn't believe re-tendering would get a better price:

Stock image.