Listen: Minister Says There's No Choice But To Proceed With National Broadband Plan.

: 05/03/2019 - 16:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A government Minister says there's no choice but to go ahead with the National Broadband Plan at its current price.

The project is expected to cost around three billion euro - much more than the original 500 million euro pricetag.

13,000 premises in Kildare, and around 500,000, nationwide, lack access to the service.

A decision on the final tender for the broadband plan is expected to be made in the next week.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan says she doesn't believe re-tendering would get a better price:

