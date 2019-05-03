Friday Night Rhythm

US Unemployment At 50 Year Low.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
The unemployment rate in the US has fallen to a near 50-year low.

It dropped from 3-point-8 to 3-point-6 percent in April - the lowest since December 1969.

Donald Trump's been swift to seize on the positive labour market results, tweeting "jobs, jobs, jobs".
 

