Irish universities, including Maynooth U., will take a combined hit of around €400 million, if foreign students can't travel here for education.

Non-EU students often pay fees from 9,000 up to and including 54,000 euro a year.

It's being warned without this income, Ireland's seven largest institutions will struggle to pay their bills.

Jim Miley from the Irish Universities Association says it's unlikely many students will be able to travel:

Stock image: Pixabay