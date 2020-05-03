Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Keelings: Only 78 Eligbile People Responded To Its Recruitment Ads.

: 05/03/2020 - 12:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
keelings_billboard_17_04_20_rollingnews.jpg

Only 78 properly eligible workers responded to Keelings call for local employees.

The Dublin fruit company advertised job vacancies following controversy surrounding the use of workers from Bulgaria.

Keelings received over 480 applications locally however 192 didn't respond when contacted.

215 also failed the initial screening, for reasons including lack of transport or access to Keelings bus service.

The company are hopeful many of the remaining 78 will be working for them in the near future.

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!