Keelings: Only 78 Eligbile People Responded To Its Recruitment Ads.

Only 78 properly eligible workers responded to Keelings call for local employees.

The Dublin fruit company advertised job vacancies following controversy surrounding the use of workers from Bulgaria.

Keelings received over 480 applications locally however 192 didn't respond when contacted.

215 also failed the initial screening, for reasons including lack of transport or access to Keelings bus service.

The company are hopeful many of the remaining 78 will be working for them in the near future.

File image: RollingNews