Listen: Plan Being Prepared To Allow Private Hospitals To Carry Out Urgent Non-Covid 19 Related Procedures.

: 05/03/2020 - 16:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The HSE is preparing a plan on how private hospitals can do urgent non-Covid procedures.

More than 950 patients in the country's hospitals have the disease or are suspected of having it, while just under 100 people were in ICUs this morning.

Testing meanwhile has been completed on 84 percent of affected nursing homes.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says the plan will be published once it's completed:

3/05/2020 HSE Briefing, DCU, Glasnevin, Dublin. Paul Reid, HSE CEO, speaking at the HSE briefing this morning. Photograph: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

