Listen: The Green Party Is Entering Govt. Formation Talks With Fine Gael & Fianna Fáil.

: 05/03/2020 - 16:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
green_party_logo.jpg

The Green Party is entering Government formation talks with Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

The leader Eamon Ryan will now request a meeting with the two larger parties.

Ben Finnegan reports:

newstalk1649846.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

