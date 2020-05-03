1,246 People In Co. Kildare Have Been Diagnosed With Covid 19.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 1st May (21,064 cases), shows:
· 58% are female and 42% are male
· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
· 2,825 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
· Of those hospitalised, 363 cases have been admitted to ICU
· 6,068 cases are associated with healthcare workers
· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,406 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,242 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,164 cases (6%)
· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 34%, travel abroad accounts for 3%