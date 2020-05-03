Sunday Sportsbeat

1,246 People In Co. Kildare Have Been Diagnosed With Covid 19.

: 05/03/2020 - 17:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
1,246 people in Co. Kildare have now been diagnosed with Covid 19.
 
Data just published by the Dept. of Health shows this in an increase of 20 cases in the county in the last 24 hours.
 
Kildare continues to have the second highest number of cases in Ireland, outside Dublin.
 
Nationally,19 more people have, sadly, died of Covid 19
 
There have now been a total 1,303 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
 
As of 11am today, there 330 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
 
There is now a total of 21,506 confirmed cases, of whom 1,242 are in Co. Kildare.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 1st May (21,064 cases), shows:

·        58% are female and 42% are male

·        the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

·        2,825 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

·        Of those hospitalised, 363 cases have been admitted to ICU

·        6,068 cases are associated with healthcare workers

·        Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,406 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,242 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,164 cases (6%)

·        Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 34%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

