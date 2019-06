Donald Trump's arrived in the UK for a three-day official state visit.

Air Force One landed at Stansted Airport in Essex.

During his trip, the US president will meet the Royal Family, and discuss trade with Theresa May.

He will meet Theresa May tomorrow before travelling here to visit his golf club in Doonbeg in Co Clare on Wednesday.

Speaking about his UK meetings, political analyst Amanda Sloat says the president has the advantage.