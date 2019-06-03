Northern Irish Politicians Urged To Restore Power-Sharing By Irish, U.K Governments.

Northern parties are being urged to intensify efforts to restore power-sharing in the north.

A joint statement from the British and Irish governments last night said there is a 'genuine but narrow window of opportunity to reach agreement' in the weeks ahead.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says recent constructive engagements have led to broad consensus being reached on some issues, while other areas remain to be resolved.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald says the next phase must move from aspiration to actually reaching an agreement that works for all.

