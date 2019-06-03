Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Department Of Health Launcing New Drug-Related Violence Campaign.

: 06/03/2019 - 09:40
Author: Simon Doyle
drugs_1.jpg

The Department of Health is launching a new national awareness campaign about drug-related violence and intimidation.

It will roll out over the next three years to highlight the impact of gangland crime on our communities.

Teena Gates reports:
 

drugz.mp3, by Simon Doyle

Stock Image.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!