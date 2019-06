A major search is under way on a midlands lake for a missing person.

The operation began yesterday evening after the person failed to return ashore after jet-skiing on Lough Ree, which borders Westmeath and Longford.

The search involved sub-aqua clubs, civil defence, RNLI crews and the Irish Coast Guard Helicopter.

The coast guard stood down the search late last night, but it's expected to resume this morning.

