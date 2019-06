There's a been a backlash against UK Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe who says science may "produce an answer" to homosexuality.

Stephen Fry's tweeted a question in response - "will science ever find an answer to Anne Widdecombe?".

Gay Labour MP Wes Streeting also "called her a relic".

Speaking yesterday, the former Tory minister says we shouldn't rule out the possibility that people who are confused about their sexuality can undergo change:

Stock Image.