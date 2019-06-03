Listen: Justice Minister Says E-Voting May Be Looked In The Future.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says the issue of electronic voting needs to be looked at again.

The Minister told the Irish Independent he wants the electoral commission to study international best-practice in the area.

It follows the fallout from the lengthy recount in the Ireland South constituency.

Twenty years ago, the government spent 51-million euro on e-voting machines, but they were eventually scrapped after a major controversy.

Independent News and Media Group Political Editor, Kevin Doyle, says matter could be on the cabinet table again:

Stock Image.

