K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Justice Minister Says E-Voting May Be Looked In The Future.

: 06/03/2019 - 13:17
Author: Simon Doyle
voting_ballot_box.jpg

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says the issue of electronic voting needs to be looked at again.

The Minister told the Irish Independent he wants the electoral commission to study international best-practice in the area.

It follows the fallout from the lengthy recount in the Ireland South constituency.

Twenty years ago, the government spent 51-million euro on e-voting machines, but they were eventually scrapped after a major controversy.

Independent News and Media Group Political Editor, Kevin Doyle, says matter could be on the cabinet table again:

 

votes.mp3, by Simon Doyle

 

Stock Image.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!