Listen: Kildare Motorists Urged Against Substance-Driving Following Bank Holiday Road Arrests.

A motorist has been arrested for breaking a number of driving offences in Dublin.

On Friday, the motorist was caught drink-driving while being disqualified in Killiney Hill Road.

They were also driving with no insurance, no seatbelt and using a mobile phone.

Kildare road users have been urged to be careful on the roads over the Bank Holiday weekend and not to drive over the legal limit of alcohol in their system.

In the most recent road offences for the county, issued for the month of April, 82 drivers were caught over the legal limit of alcohol.

A further 61 drivers were charged with dangerous driving.

20,519 motorists were also charged with speeding offences in Kildare for that month.

Speaking on Kildare Today last Friday, Kildare Road Safety Officer Declan Keogh said the issue of substance-driving in Kildare has become more apparent this year:

