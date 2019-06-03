K Drive

Kildare Motorists Face Six Month High Petrol Costs.

: 06/03/2019 - 14:51
Author: Simon Doyle
Kildare commuters face the bad news that the cost of a litre of petrol has hit a six-month high.

That's according to AA Ireland’s latest fuel price analysis.

While the cost of a litre of diesel fell to just under 137 cent in the past month, petrol prices continue to rise.

According to the AA’s analysis, the national average cost of a litre of petrol has risen to 146 cent.

This, when applied to motorists who commute to work, school or college by car, van, bus or motorbike, affects the cost of fuel for 71,145 people in Kildare.

The AA director of consumer affairs, Conor Faughnan, says the fluctuations in the price of crude oil is having a direct effect on people at the pump:

 

 

