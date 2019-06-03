Listen: Petition Against 'Trump Wall' In County Clare To Be Delivered To U.S President.

A large petition against the so-called Trump wall planned for County Clare will be delivered to the US president this week.

Clare County Council granted planning permission for a coastal defences around his golf club at Doonbeg, but it has been appealed against to An Bord Pleanála.

The petition, with 104,00 signatures, will be given to Donald Trump when he arrives at the course on Wednesday evening.

Tony Lowes, a director of Friends of the Environment, is one of those behind the campaign:

