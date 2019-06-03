K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Petition Against 'Trump Wall' In County Clare To Be Delivered To U.S President.

: 06/03/2019 - 16:28
Author: Simon Doyle
donald_trump_4.jpg

A large petition against the so-called Trump wall planned for County Clare will be delivered to the US president this week.

Clare County Council granted planning permission for a coastal defences around his golf club at Doonbeg, but it has been appealed against to An Bord Pleanála.

The petition, with 104,00 signatures, will be given to Donald Trump when he arrives at the course on Wednesday evening.

Tony Lowes, a director of Friends of the Environment, is one of those behind the campaign:

 

wall.mp3, by Simon Doyle

 

Stock Image.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!