K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Truck Driver Says Fatal Knock-Down Of A Man 'Was An Accident'.

: 06/03/2019 - 16:31
Author: Simon Doyle
truck_and_car_on_road_pexels.jpeg

A truck driver told gardaí it was an accident after he was charged with dangerous driving causing death in connection with a fatal collision in north Dublin.

A young man died after the collision between a heavy goods vehicle and a pedestrian in Dublin.

Sarah Jane Tobin reports:

 

sarah_jane_.mp3, by Simon Doyle

 

Image: Pexels.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!