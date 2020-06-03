Listen: Pope Francis Says The World Cannot Tolerate Or Turn A Blind Eye To Racism.

Pope Francis says the world cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism following the tragic death of George Floyd in the United States.

However, in his weekly prayer, the Pontiff says the violence of recent nights is self-destructive and nothing will be gained from it.

As protests continued into an eighth night yesterday, thousands of people gathered in New York City, defying night-time curfews.

British photographer Adam Gray was among them, and was charged for unlawful assembly.

File image: Wikipedia Commons