Listen: Pope Francis Says The World Cannot Tolerate Or Turn A Blind Eye To Racism.

: 06/03/2020 - 12:23
Author: Ciara Plunkett
pope_francis.jpg

Pope Francis says the world cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism following the tragic death of George Floyd in the United States.

However, in his weekly prayer, the Pontiff says the violence of recent nights is self-destructive and nothing will be gained from it.

As protests continued into an eighth night yesterday, thousands of people gathered in New York City, defying night-time curfews.

British photographer Adam Gray was among them, and was charged for unlawful assembly.

newstalk1156793.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Wikipedia Commons

