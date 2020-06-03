K Drive

Listen: Anti-Racism Protest Cancelled Over Fears Organisers May Face Prosecution.

: 06/03/2020 - 13:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A major anti-racism protest has been cancelled over fears the organisers will face prosecution.

Concerns were raised after a protest in Dublin on Monday was attended by thousands of people, making social distancing impossible.

The demonstrations were organised following the death of George Floyd in America.

The organisers say they have been forced to cancel the protest after engaging with a Garda investigation.

Health Minister Simon Harris says protests are too dangerous in the current climate.

File image: Simon Harris/RollingNews

