Listen: Kildare Gardai Issued €25,000 In Fines For Parking Illegally In Disabled Parking Spaces Last Year.

: 06/03/2020 - 13:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardai in Kildare issued fines to the value of €25,280 last year, to people parking illegal in disabled parking spaces.

That's 157 fines, in all.

Nearly 3,700 people paid fines for parking or stopping in a disabled space last year.

It's an increase of nearly 300 on 2018, and the gardai collected over 470,000 euro in fines during the year.

According to freedom of information figures, nearly half of the offences were committed in Dublin.

Tony Maher, from the Irish Wheelchair Association, says the increase in fines is down to a Garda crackdown.

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana

