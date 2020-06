Two men are due to appear before the Special Criminal Court later today charged in connection with the shooting of convicted Limerick criminal Christy Keane, five years ago.

Mr Keane was shot by two masked men as he parked his car outside University of Limerick Sports Arena where on June 29th, 2015.

Yesterday, Gardaí detained two men, one in Limerick and one in Donegal, in relation to the shooting.

File image; RollingNews