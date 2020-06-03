Listen: Young People Should Be Prioritised When It Comes To Economic Recovery.

Young people should be prioritised when it comes to the recovery of the economy after the pandemic.

That's the view of Youth Work Ireland, after new figures showed just over half of 15 to 24 year olds are unemployed.

CSO figures show the overall unemployment rate at the end of May stood at 26.1 per cent, down from 28.2 per cent in April.

This takes account of the number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Michael Mc Loughlin from Youth Work Ireland says a targeted approach needs to be taken to ensure young people aren't left behind: