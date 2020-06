The Dáil has heard calls to end Direct Provision as it held a minute of silence this afternoon.

The chamber fell silent in a mark of respect for all those who've suffered racism internationally.

The Dáil will also hold a debate on racism next week in the wake of the death of George Floyd in the USA.

Social Democrats TD Cian O'Callaghan said racism in Ireland needs to be tackled as well:

