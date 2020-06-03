K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Exchequer Deficit Reached €1.6Bn In May.

: 06/03/2020 - 16:04
Author: Ciara Plunkett
paschal_donohoe_21_04_2020_rollingnews.jpg

The exchequer's deficit reached €6.1 billion in May, as pressure on the government's finances continues with the Covid-19 pandemic.

However latest figures show tax revenues are UP 1.3 per cent on May last year, due to an unexpected increase in the amount of corporation tax collected.

Spending is up 19 per cent on what was planned, largely due to health and income supports like the €350 weekly Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says while the signs are positive, it's too early to say how the economy is coping with Covid-19:

newstalk1554759.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!