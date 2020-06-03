Listen: Exchequer Deficit Reached €1.6Bn In May.

The exchequer's deficit reached €6.1 billion in May, as pressure on the government's finances continues with the Covid-19 pandemic.

However latest figures show tax revenues are UP 1.3 per cent on May last year, due to an unexpected increase in the amount of corporation tax collected.

Spending is up 19 per cent on what was planned, largely due to health and income supports like the €350 weekly Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says while the signs are positive, it's too early to say how the economy is coping with Covid-19:

File image: RollingNews