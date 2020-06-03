Listen: A Kildare Woman Has Shared The Anguish Of Losing A Loved One During Covid 19 Restrictions.

A Kildare woman has shared the anguish, distress, and grief of losing a loved one during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Geraldine O'Connor lives in Ballyshannon and has been cocooning since restrictions were introduced.

Her mother, who was almost 94, lived in a nursing home in Dublin, and died 6 weeks ago.

Geraldine shared her story with Clem Ryan on Kildare Today:

She says the last time she saw her month was a month before her death, and she hasn't been able to grieve with her siblings.

Stock image: Shutterstock.