Listen: A Kildare Woman Has Shared The Anguish Of Losing A Loved One During Covid 19 Restrictions.

: 06/03/2020 - 16:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Kildare woman has shared the anguish, distress, and grief of losing a loved one during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Geraldine O'Connor lives in Ballyshannon and has been cocooning since restrictions were introduced.

Her mother, who was almost 94, lived in a nursing home in Dublin, and died 6 weeks ago.

Geraldine shared her story with Clem Ryan on Kildare Today:

She says the last time she saw her month was a month before her death, and she hasn't been able to grieve with her siblings.

