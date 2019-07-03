The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

40 People Killed In Air Strike On Migrant Detention Centre In Libya.

: 07/03/2019 - 10:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
libya.png

Officials in Libya say at least 40 people have been killed by an air strike that hit a migrant detention centre.

Another 80 are reported to have been wounded in the explosion, which happened at a facility in Tripoli.

The majority of those killed are reported to be African migrants.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!