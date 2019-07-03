The Eleven To Two Show

Nestlé Launches Recyclable Snack Bar Wrapper.

07/03/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Nestle has launched a new recyclable wrapper for a snack bar it claims will degrade in the sea within six months.

The YES! range will be used on a high-speed packaging line in a "world-first" technological breakthrough.

Last year, the brand pledged to make all of its packaging recyclable by 2025.

