Irish Fishermen Could Face Penalty Points For Breaching EU Regulatons.

: 07/03/2019 - 10:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
fishing_vessel_coming_in_to_port_pixabay.jpg

Penalty points for fishermen could be on the cards if they breach EU rules.

The cabinet will consider a fresh effort to introduce them.

The Irish Independent reports Ireland could lose over 37 million euro in European funding if the system is not introduced.

 

Stock image: Pixabay
 

