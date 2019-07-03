The Eleven To Two Show

Kildare Gardai Launch Inquiry In To Attack On Delivery Driver.

: 07/03/2019 - 11:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_badge.jpg

Kildare Gardai are investigating an attack on a delivery driver last night.

The driver was in the Loughnamona estate at around 11pm, when he was threatened and set-upon by three people.

They stole a sum of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Leixlip on 01-666-78-000.

 

