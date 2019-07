Banks should be availing of local authority mortgage to rent schemes to deal with non-performing loans, according to Sinn Fein.

The call comes after Ulster Bank revealed it was preparing to sell 900 million euro worth of loans.

90 percent of the loans being sold are for family homes - the remaining 10 percent are buy to let properties.

Sinn Fein's Finance spokesperson, Pearse Doherty says banks aren't doing enough to reduce the risk of people losing their homes: