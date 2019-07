The Agriculture Minister says it's his responsibility to frustrate and dismantle the EU's newest trade deal.

The Mercosur agreement has been criticised by farmers for allowing more South American beef into the European market.

The Agriculture Minister has suggested he will use the argument that promoting the Mercosur countries will be bad for the environment, in a bid to thwart the deal.

Michael Creed says Ireland isn't alone in Europe in having concerns:

File image: RollingNews