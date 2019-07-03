American Country

7pm - 8pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Derrinturn-Allenwood Road Works To Continue Until July 12th.

: 07/03/2019 - 16:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
road_works_sign_graphic_pixabay.png

Roadworks are continuing on the R403 between Derrinturn and Allenwood

Kildare County Council says they are expected to continue for another 9 days, until July 12th.

Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works.

Delays are to be expected

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!