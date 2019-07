A car stolen from Leixlip has yet to be recovered.

The vehicle, a silver Renault Clio, was taken following a burglary at a home in Glendale Meadows.

The car is a 06 D registered vehicle.

The theft occurred between 10pm on Monday night and 7am yesterday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai in Leixlip on 01-666-78-000.